BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO May 7 A Northern California jury on Monday found that Google Inc infringed upon Oracle Corp's copyrights on the structure of part of the Java software programming language, in a high stakes trial over smartphone technology.
However, the jury failed to decide after days of deliberation whether Google had the right to fair use of that copyrighted structure.
The verdict on copyright was read in a San Francisco federal courtroom.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.