* Google did not infringe on Oracle's patents
* Decision puts Oracle's damages hunt on hold
* "We didn't want to back down"- Google general counsel
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, May 23 Google Inc's
Android mobile platform has not infringed Oracle Corp's
patents, a California jury decided, putting an indefinite hold
on Oracle's quest for damages in a fight between the two Silicon
Valley giants over smartphone technology.
In a case that examined whether computer language that
connects programs and operating systems can be copyrighted,
Oracle claimed Google's Android tramples on its intellectual
property rights to the Java programming language.
Google argued it did not violate Oracle's patents and that
Oracle cannot copyright certain parts of Java, an "open-source"
or publicly available software language.
In addition to finding for Google on patents, the jury
foreman told reporters that the final vote on a key copyright
issue earlier in the case had heavily favored Google.
David Sunshine, a New York-based intellectual property
lawyer who advises hedge funds, said the outcome of the Google
trial was humbling for Oracle, which had it won, could have
gained handsome payouts given the growing market for Android
devices.
"It's a huge blow," Sunshine said.
For Oracle and its aggressive CEO Larry Ellison, the trial
against Google over Java was the first of several scheduled this
year against large competitors. Another trial is set to begin
next week between Oracle and Hewlett-Packard Co over the Itanium
microprocessor.
The verdict was delivered on Wednesday in a San Francisco
federal court.
Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger said the company would
continue to defend and uphold Java's unique functionality.
"Oracle presented overwhelming evidence at trial that Google
knew it would fragment and damage Java," she said.
Attorneys for Oracle looked grim after the verdict, while
Google lawyers smiled and shook hands. Google general counsel
Kent Walker said the company felt it was important to send a
message by taking the case to trial.
"We didn't want to back down when we felt the facts were on
our side," Walker said in an interview with Reuters.
Although the jury found earlier that Oracle had proven
copyright infringement for parts of Java, it could not
unanimously agree on whether Google could fairly use that
material.
Without a finding against Google on the fair use question,
Oracle cannot recover damages on the bulk of its copyright
claims. And U.S. District Judge William Alsup has not yet
decided on several legal issues that could determine how a
potential retrial on copyright would unfold, if at all.
Jury foreman Greg Thompson, 52, said that at times he was
the only holdout for Oracle on that fair use copyright question.
When the jury finally declared itself deadlocked, the final vote
count was 9-3 in favor of Google, Thompson said.
According to Thompson, a retirement plan specialist, one of
the other jurors used a food analogy to describe Oracle's
evidence.
"He said he was waiting for the steak, and all he got was
the parsley," Thompson said, adding that in his opinion,
Google's arguments in favor of open software collaboration
swayed more tech savvy jurors.
All the other jurors filed past reporters outside the
courtroom and declined to comment.
Walker said he was briefing a group of Google engineers
about the company's legal issues when news of the verdict came
in. "There was a real round of applause," he said.
While Oracle is seeking about $1 billion in copyright
damages, the patent damages in play were much lower.
In the event it lost on patent liability, Google offered to
pay Oracle roughly $2.8 million in damages on the two patents
remaining in the case, covering the period through 2011,
according to a filing made jointly by the companies before
trial.
For future damages, Google proposed paying Oracle 0.5
percent of Android revenue on one patent until it expires this
December and 0.015 percent on a second patent until it expires
in April 2018. Oracle rejected the proposal.
During trial, Judge Alsup revealed that Android generated
roughly $97.7 million in revenue during the first quarter of
2010.
Shares in Oracle closed 1.2 percent higher at $26.68. Google
stock was up 1.4 percent at $609.46.
Colleen Chien, a professor at Santa Clara Law in Silicon
Valley, said the result shows the risks of IP litigation.
"Oracle came in this thinking it was going to win billions,
now it will probably walk away losing millions in legal fees,"
Chien said.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.