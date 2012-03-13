The company logo is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

A U.S. judge scheduled a trial between Oracle Corp ORCL.O and Google Inc (GOOG.O) for April 16, 2012, over claims Google violated Oracle's intellectual property rights relating to the Java programming language, according to a ruling on Tuesday.

The trial is set to take place in a San Francisco federal court.

Oracle sued Google in 2010, alleging the Web search leader's Android mobile operating technology infringes Oracle's Java patents.

In addition to those patent claims, Oracle also leveled copyright infringement claims against Google. Oracle acquired the Java programming language through its purchase of Sun Microsystems in 2010.

Oracle agreed to withdraw several claims after the patents were struck down by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. However, two patents remain in the lawsuit, U.S. District Judge William Alsup wrote on Tuesday.

Combined with the copyright claims, Oracle's damages could still run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Representatives for Google could not immediately be reached for comment. Oracle declined to comment.

In his order, Alsup wrote the trial is expected to last eight weeks.

The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.

(Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Andre Grenon)