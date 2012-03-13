By Dan Levine
March 13 A U.S. judge scheduled a trial
between Oracle Corp and Google Inc for April
16, 2012, over claims Google violated Oracle's intellectual
property rights relating to the Java programming language,
according to a ruling on Tuesday.
The trial is set to take place in a San Francisco federal
court.
Oracle sued Google in 2010, alleging the Web search leader's
Android mobile operating technology infringes Oracle's Java
patents.
In addition to those patent claims, Oracle also leveled
copyright infringement claims against Google. Oracle acquired
the Java programming language through its purchase of Sun
Microsystems in 2010.
Oracle agreed to withdraw several claims after the patents
were struck down by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
However, two patents remain in the lawsuit, U.S. District Judge
William Alsup wrote on Tuesday.
Combined with the copyright claims, Oracle's damages could
still run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.
"These patent and copyright claims are without merit, and we
look forward to defending against them at trial," Google
spokesman Jim Prosser said.
Oracle declined to comment.
In his order, Alsup wrote the trial is expected to last
eight weeks.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.