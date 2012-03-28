BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 Google is willing to pay Oracle a percentage of Android revenue on two patents if Oracle succeeds in proving patent infringement at an upcoming trial over the Java programming language, according to a court filing.
However, Oracle says the proposed damages from Google are too low, according to the document, which the parties filed jointly.
Google proposed to pay Oracle roughly $2.8 million in damages on two patents, covering the period through 2011. For future damages, Google proposed to pay Oracle 0.5 percent of Android revenue on one patent until it expires this December and 0.015 percent of a second patent until it expires in April 2018.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.