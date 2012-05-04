By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO May 4 A U.S. judge urged jurors
to resume deliberating Oracle Corp's copyright claims
against Google over the Android mobile platform, after
they indicated there was unanimous agreement on all but one of
the questions they must decide.
"It's worth you going home over weekend," U.S. District
Judge William Alsup told the jurors, adding that deliberations
in the federal court in San Francisco should continue next week.
Oracle sued Google in August 2010, saying Android infringes
on its intellectual property rights to the Java programming
language. Google says it does not violate Oracle's patents and
that Oracle cannot copyright certain parts of Java, an
"open-source," or publicly available, software language.
Alsup had been prepared to allow the jury to deliver a
partial verdict on Friday. But he changed his mind after one
juror said others on the panel thought further deliberations
might be useful.
"We should take advantage of that hope," Alsup said.
The trial has been divided into three phases: copyright
liability, patent claims, and damages. It began in April and was
expected to last at least eight weeks.
If the jury cannot agree on one question, Alsup has
indicated he would allow them to deliver a partial verdict and
move on to hear evidence in the patent phase of the case.
Another jury may then have to resolve the unanswered copyright
question on a retrial.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.