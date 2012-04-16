By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 16
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Jury selection in a
high-stakes dispute over smartphone technology between Oracle
Corp and Google Inc is set to begin here on Monday morning,
kicking off a trial in which both companies' chief executives
are set to take the stand.
Oracle sued Google in August 2010 over seven patents and
copyright claims for the Java programming language, which Oracle
acquired when it bought Sun Microsystems. According to Oracle,
Google's Android operating system tramples on its intellectual
property rights to Java.
Google says it doesn't violate Oracle's patents, and that
Oracle cannot copyright certain parts of Java.
Early on, damages estimates ran as high as $6.1 billion. But
Google has narrowed Oracle's claims so that only two patents
remain, reducing the possible damages that could be awarded.
Oracle is seeking roughly $1 billion in copyright damages.
The trial before U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San
Francisco is expected to last eight weeks. Alsup had told both
companies last month that if they intended to settle the case,
they should do it by April 13 at noon, in order to save
potential jurors a trip to the courthouse. That deadline passed
on Friday without any announcements.
Both Oracle CEO Larry Ellison and Google CEO Larry Page are
listed on Oracle's list of potential witnesses. Oracle said in a
court filing on Sunday that it anticipated Ellison and Page
would be among its first witnesses.
Ellison is no stranger to the courtroom, having testified in
a 2010 trial involving copyright claims that Oracle brought
against SAP.
Ellison would testify about Oracle's reasons for acquiring
Sun Microsystems, the importance of Java to Oracle's business,
and the harm Android has caused Oracle, according to the witness
list.
Page is a much more reclusive figure than Ellison. His
testimony would include details about Google's business plan and
marketing strategy for Android, including Google's recent
acquisition of Motorola, the witness list shows.
The trial will be divided into three phases: copyright
liability, patent claims and damages. Page could also testify
about revenue and profit projections for Android, including
advertising revenue, the witness list said.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.