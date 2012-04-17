* Ellison expected to take witness stand later Tuesday
* Google argues Oracle trying to get in on Android's success
By Dan Levine and Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Oracle is trying to
obtain a share of Android by asserting its intellectual property
even though it had nothing to do with the development of the
smartphone operating system, an attorney for Google said in
court.
Opening statements between Oracle Corp and Google
Inc continued on Tuesday at the high-stakes trial in a
San Francisco federal courtroom. Oracle Chief Executive Larry
Ellison is also likely to take the stand later Tuesday.
Oracle sued Google in August 2010 over patent and copyright
claims for the Java programming language. According to Oracle,
Google's Android operating system tramples on its intellectual
property rights to Java, which it acquired when it bought Sun
Microsystems in 2010.
Google says it does not violate Oracle's patents and that
Oracle cannot copyright certain parts of Java. The trial before
U.S. District Judge William Alsup is expected to last at least
eight weeks.
Google attorney Robert Van Nest acknowledged on Tuesday that
Google executives had once negotiated for a potential
partnership with Sun to develop Android.
"When those negotiations failed, Google engineers built
Android on their own without any Sun technology whatsoever," Van
Nest said.
On Monday, Oracle attorney Michael Jacobs had said Google
took copyrighted Java "blueprints" to harness the creative power
of millions of Java software developers, so they then could
write applications for Android. However, Google never obtained
the proper license, he said.
"You can't just step on someone's IP because you have a good
business reason for it," Jacobs said.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.