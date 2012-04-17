* Ellison says Oracle explored developing its own smartphone
* Oracle considered purchasing RIM, Palm - Ellison
* Page says Google did nothing wrong
* Google argues Oracle wants to get in on Android's success
By Dan Levine and Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 The chief executives of
Oracle Corp and Google Inc took the stand in
court on Tuesday but delivered no bombshells as Google's lawyers
argued Oracle is trying to hitch a ride on Google's success
after abandoning the idea of building its own smartphone.
Oracle sued Google in August 2010 over patent and copyright
claims for the Java programming language. According to Oracle,
Google's Android mobile operating system tramples its
intellectual property rights to Java, which it acquired when it
bought Sun Microsystems in 2010.
"I think we did nothing wrong," said Google CEO Larry Page
as he testified for about 20 minutes toward the end of day two
of the jury trial. He is expected to continue on Wednesday.
Google says it does not violate Oracle's patents and that
Oracle cannot copyright certain parts of Java - an "open-source"
or publicly available software language.
Oracle had at one time considered the feasibility of buying
Blackberry maker Research in Motion and Palm to make a
foray into the mobile device market, according to testimony from
Oracle Chief Executive Larry Ellison earlier on Tuesday.
Ellison said Oracle ultimately decided against pursuing its
own phone after weeks of analysis.
He told the packed federal courtroom in San Francisco that
Google was the only corporation he knew of that had not taken
one of three types of Java licenses. He said other companies
ranging from Samsung Electronics to Amazon.com Inc
had taken licenses.
"Just because something is open-source doesn't mean you can
do whatever you want with it," Ellison testified.
Billionaire Ellison, clad in a conservative dark blue suit
and red tie, was repeatedly questioned by Google's lawyer, who
zeroed in on his idea to build an Oracle smartphone and go
toe-to-toe with Apple Inc and Google.
Ellison denied ever having approached Google about building
smartphone software together, and said smartphones turned out to
be "a bad idea" of his.
"The idea was building the smartphone using Java FX and then
charge carriers like Verizon for it," he said. Ellison said that
they had debated the merits of every option to crack the
smartphone arena, including buying RIM, which he said was too
expensive at the time, and Palm, which Hewlett-Packard
ended up acquiring.
But Ellison contends that in 2010, he tried to persuade
then-Google CEO Eric Schmidt and current CEO Page to take on a
newer version of Java in Android, and make Android more
compatible with industry standards. Those talks proved
fruitless.
Page, appearing in a charcoal suit, rarely looked at Oracle
attorney David Boies but instead consistently smiled at the jury
as Boies asked his questions. Page said he was not sure about
the procedures Google used to make sure its developers did not
use protected Java intellectual property.
NO INROADS
Google attorney Robert Van Nest acknowledged on Tuesday that
Google executives had once negotiated for a potential
partnership with Sun, before Oracle acquired it, to develop
Android.
"When those negotiations failed, Google engineers built
Android on their own without any Sun technology whatsoever," Van
Nest said in his opening argument.
The lawyer said Oracle tried but failed to make inroads into
the smartphone market around 2009 or 2010 and is now trying to
grab a slice of Android, which is built partly with the open
Java software language pioneered by Sun.
Van Nest played a video of Ellison telling former Sun
Microsystems Chairman Scott McNealy at a public event that he
welcomed Google's "Java devices" and saw no reason Oracle-Sun
should not have several of its own.
The trial before U.S. District Judge William Alsup is
expected to last at least eight weeks.
On Monday, Oracle attorney Michael Jacobs said Google took
copyrighted Java "blueprints" to harness the creative power of
millions of Java software developers, so they then could write
applications for Android. However, Google never obtained the
proper license, he said.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.