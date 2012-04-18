* Ellison says Oracle explored developing its own smartphone
* Oracle considered purchasing RIM, Palm - Ellison
* Page says Google did nothing wrong
* Google argues Oracle wants to get in on Android's success
By Dan Levine and Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 The chief executives of
Oracle Corp and Google Inc took center stage
in court on Tuesday as Google's lawyers argued Oracle is trying
to hitch a ride on Google's success after abandoning the idea of
building its own smartphone.
Oracle chief executive Larry Ellison and Google CEO Larry
Page both appeared on the stand in Oracle's high stakes lawsuit
against Google over the Android operating system. Ellison, 67,
is a Silicon Valley veteran while Page, 39, cuts a younger and
more unpolished figure.
Oracle sued Google in August 2010, saying Google's Android
mobile operating system tramples its intellectual property
rights to the Java programming language. Google says it does not
violate Oracle's patents and that Oracle cannot copyright
certain parts of Java - an "open-source" or publicly available
software language.
"I think we did nothing wrong," said Google CEO Larry Page
as he testified for about 20 minutes toward the end of day two
of the jury trial. He is expected to continue on Wednesday.
Oracle acquired Java when bought Sun Microsystems in 2010.
In 2009, Oracle considered the feasibility of buying Blackberry
maker Research in Motion and Palm to make a foray into
the mobile device market, Ellison testified.
But Ellison said Oracle ultimately decided against pursuing
its own phone after weeks of analysis.
He told the packed federal courtroom in San Francisco that
Google was the only corporation he knew of that had not taken
one of three types of Java licenses. He said other companies
ranging from Samsung Electronics to Amazon.com Inc
had taken licenses.
"Just because something is open-source doesn't mean you can
do whatever you want with it," Ellison testified.
Billionaire Ellison, clad in a conservative dark blue suit
and red tie, was relaxed on the stand as Oracle attorney David
Boies asked him to outline the attractions of Java for
programmers. Ellison is no stranger to court, having testified
in 2010 against SAP AG in a copyright lawsuit.
Ellison was then repeatedly questioned by Google's lawyer,
who zeroed in on his idea to build an Oracle smartphone to
battle Apple Inc and Google.
Ellison denied ever having approached Google about building
smartphone software together, and said smartphones turned out to
be "a bad idea" of his.
"The idea was building the smartphone using Java FX and then
charge carriers like Verizon for it," he said. Ellison said that
they had debated the merits of every option to crack the
smartphone market, including buying RIM, which he said was too
expensive at the time, and Palm, which Hewlett-Packard
ended up acquiring.
Ellison contends that in 2010, he tried to persuade Google's
then-CEO Eric Schmidt and current CEO Page to take on a newer
version of Java in Android, and make Android more compatible
with industry standards. Those talks proved fruitless.
Ellison kept a straight face under cross examination, while
Page rarely looked at Oracle attorney David Boies but instead
consistently smiled at the jury as Boies delivered his
questions. At one point, Boies asked Page, who was wearing a
charcoal suit, if he ever inquired whether Google copied Java
code for Android.
"I don't recall asking anyone that," Page said.
NO INROADS
Google attorney Robert Van Nest acknowledged on Tuesday that
Google executives had once negotiated for a potential
partnership with Sun, before Oracle acquired it, to develop
Android.
"When those negotiations failed, Google engineers built
Android on their own without any Sun technology whatsoever," Van
Nest said in his opening argument.
The lawyer said Oracle tried but failed to make inroads into
the smartphone market around 2009 or 2010 and is now trying to
grab a slice of Android, which is built partly with the open
Java software language pioneered by Sun.
Van Nest played a video of Ellison telling former Sun
Microsystems Chairman Scott McNealy at a public event that he
welcomed Google's "Java devices" and saw no reason Oracle-Sun
should not have several of its own.
The trial before U.S. District Judge William Alsup is
expected to last at least eight weeks.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.