By Dan Levine and Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, April 18 The Android smartphone
operating system is a very important asset for Google Inc
, but it is not critical, the company's chief executive
officer said in courtroom testimony.
Google CEO Larry Page took the stand for a second day on
Wednesday in a high-stakes legal dispute with Oracle Corp
over smartphone technology.
Oracle sued Google in August 2010, saying Google's Android
mobile operating system infringes on its intellectual property
rights to the Java programming language. Google says it does not
violate Oracle's patents and that Oracle cannot copyright
certain parts of Java, an "open-source," or publicly available,
software language.
Under questioning from Oracle's lawyer, Page said Android
was very important, but disputed the notion that it was
critical. He then said that he would not be surprised if
Google's board was told that Android is critical to the company.
The Google co-founder, dressed in a gray suit and wearing a
tie, said that the Internet search giant moved to create its own
smartphone software seven years ago because the technology at
the time made it difficult for consumers to use its online
services on mobile phones.
"We'd been really frustrated in getting our technology out to
people," Page said.
He said that Google would have preferred to have entered
into a business partnership with Sun Microsystems, which
developed Java and which Oracle acquired in 2010.
Such a partnership would have saved Google time in its
efforts to bring its software to market, Page said, but the
companies could not come to terms on an agreement. Instead,
Google opted to use what he referred to as the "free part" of
Java.
Asked if he could cite an example of a company besides
Google that uses Java's application programming interface
technologies but had not taken a license from Sun or Oracle,
Page said he "was not an expert" on the matter.
The trial before U.S. District Judge William Alsup is
expected to last at least eight weeks, and will include
appearances by high-profile tech executives. Oracle Chief
Executive Larry Ellison took the witness stand on Tuesday.
Ellison, 67, is a Silicon Valley veteran, while Page, 39,
cuts a younger and more unpolished figure.
Early in the case, estimates of potential damages against
Google ran as high as $6.1 billion. But the company has narrowed
Oracle's claims to only two patents from seven originally,
reducing the possible award. Oracle is seeking roughly $1
billion in copyright damages.
Google's Android software, which the company lets handset
makers use for free, has become the world's No. 1 smartphone
operating system, ahead of the iOS software used on Apple Inc's
popular iPhone. Google makes money when consumers
access its ad-supported online services, such as Web search and
email, on Android phones.
Page also said he was not aware of Google's policies on the
copying of the intellectual property of other companies.
However, he said Google did nothing wrong.
"We were very careful about what information we used and
what we did not use," Page said.
In his testimony on Tuesday, Oracle CEO Ellison said his
company had explored building its own smartphone before deciding
against the idea.
Shares of Google were down 0.3 percent at $607.87 in
afternoon trading, while Oracle fell 0.4 percent to $29.16.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.