By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Google's former chief
executive, Eric Schmidt, is slated to testify on Tuesday as
Oracle's final witness in the first part of a high stakes trial
over smartphone technology, attorneys said in court.
Oracle sued Google in August 2010, saying
Google's Android mobile operating system infringes its
copyrights and patents for the Java programming language. Google
countered that it does not violate Oracle's patents and that
Oracle cannot copyright certain parts of Java, an "open-source,"
or publicly available, software language.
The trial, expected to last at least eight weeks, has been
divided into three phases: copyright liability, patent claims,
and damages. The first phase over copyright began last week,
with both Oracle Chief Executive Larry Ellison and Google CEO
Larry Page taking the stand.
In court on Monday, attorneys for both Oracle and Google
confirmed that Schmidt would appear on Tuesday, after Google's
Android chief, Andy Rubin, completes his testimony.
Schmidt was Google's CEO for 10 years before assuming the
role of executive chairman last year. He previously worked as
chief technology officer at Sun Microsystems, which developed
Java. Oracle acquired Sun for $7.4 billion in 2010.
Schmidt is expected to testify about negotiations with both
Sun and Oracle over Java, along with his awareness of Sun's Java
licensing practices due to his tenure there, according to a
witness list filed in court.
Early in the case, estimates of potential damages against
Google ran as high as $6.1 billion. But Google successfully
narrowed Oracle's patent claims and reduced the possible award.
Oracle is seeking roughly $1 billion in copyright damages.
After Schmidt, Oracle is expected to rest its copyright
presentation, and Google will then have an opportunity to
present witnesses. The jury will deliberate solely on copyright
liability before moving on to hear evidence about patent
infringement.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup may also decide some of
the copyright issues. However, Alsup has not yet formally ruled
on which questions will ultimately be sent to the jury and which
ones he will decide.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.