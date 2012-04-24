* Oracle says Android violates Java copyrights
* Schmidt says talks for joint Google/Sun mobile platform
failed
* Schmidt says Sun execs never objected to Android
By Alexei Oreskovic and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Google's former CEO told
jurors that he was confident that the Android smartphone
platform was developed legally, and that top executives at Sun
Microsystems did not object to the project now at the center of
a high-stakes court battle.
Eric Schmidt, now Google's executive chairman, took the
stand on Tuesday in the trial of Oracle against Google over
smartphone technology.
Oracle, which acquired Sun in 2010, sued Google
in August 2010, saying Android infringed on its
copyrights and patents for the Java programming language. Google
countered that it does not violate Oracle's patents and that
Oracle cannot copyright certain parts of Java, an open-source,
or publicly available, software language.
In court on Tuesday, Oracle attorney David Boies showed
Schmidt a 2005 presentation to Google's top managers that said
Google "must" take a license from Sun. Schmidt said he could not
recall being told that was the case.
Schmidt said at one point that Google derived enough
advertising revenue from Android to fund the operating system
and a "whole bunch" more.
"The goal was to get as many users as we could on a powerful
new platform that could exploit the Web," Schmidt said of
Android.
Unlike current Google CEO Larry Page who testified last
week, Schmidt appeared much more at ease while parrying
questions from Boies about the development of Android.
At one point, Schmidt asked Boies to repeat a question,
saying he wanted to be sure he answered it truthfully.
"I want you to answer truthfully," Boies said, prompting
Schmidt to laugh.
Schmidt was Oracle's final witness before Oracle rested its
copyright case on Tuesday morning - and Google then called him
as its first defense witness.
Under questioning from Google attorney Robert Van Nest,
Schmidt said Sun wanted roughly $30 million to $50 million in
2006 to jointly develop a mobile platform with Google. Such a
deal would have saved Google time in getting Android to market,
Schmidt said.
"We would have paid that simply to resolve it," Schmidt
said.
However, negotiations between the two companies faltered.
Android chief Andy Rubin later testified that while Google
wanted to make the software platform open source, Sun wanted to
impose restrictions to which Google was opposed.
After Google developed Android on its own and announced it
at the end of 2007, Schmidt said he had multiple meetings with
Sun Chief Executive Jonathan Schwartz, who never expressed any
disapproval about Android.
Google has argued that Oracle launched the lawsuit only
after Oracle decided it would be unable to develop a smartphone
on its own.
The trial, expected to last at least eight weeks, has been
divided into three phases: copyright liability, patent claims,
and damages.
Early in the case, estimates of potential damages against
Google ran as high as $6.1 billion. But Google successfully
narrowed Oracle's patent claims and reduced the possible award.
Oracle is seeking roughly $1 billion in copyright damages.
The jury will deliberate on copyright liability before
moving on to hear evidence about patent infringement. U.S.
District Judge William Alsup may also decide some of the
copyright issues.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.