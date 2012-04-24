SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Google Executive
Chairman Eric Schmidt said in court on Tuesday that he could not
recall being told in 2005 that the company needed a license from
Sun Microsystems to use the Java programming language.
Schmidt was Oracle's final witness before Oracle rested its
copyright case on Tuesday morning, and Google then called
Schmidt as its first defense witness.
Schmidt did not leave the stand during the changeover, and
his testimony was continuing.
Oracle sued Google in August 2010, saying
Google's Android mobile operating system infringes its
copyrights and patents for the Java programming language.