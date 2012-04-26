By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 26
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 A pair of former chief
executives for what was once a Silicon Valley darling told two
different versions of how they viewed their company's legal
rights in testimony on Thursday in the trial between Oracle and
Google.
Oracle is suing Google in federal court claiming the search
engine giant violated its intellectual property rights to the
Java programming language and is seeking roughly $1 billion in
copyright damages.
Two years ago Oracle paid about $7.4 billion to buy Sun
Microsystems acquiring Java, the programming which is
incorporated in Android smartphone technology, in the takeover.
Jonathan Schwartz, who served as Sun's chief executive
officer from 2006 until the sale, testified on behalf of Google
that he had never challenged them in court because he did not
believe Sun had any grounds for a lawsuit.
But under cross examination, Schwartz acknowledged that his
decision was based on business, not legal grounds.
Oracle's attorney Michael Jacobs then asked whether
Schwartz was terminated immediately after Sun was sold.
"I believe I resigned," Schwartz said. "They already had a
CEO."
Schwartz's predecessor, co-founder and chairman of Sun
Microsystems, Scott McNealy, was brought to the stand by Oracle.
He testified that a 2007 blog post Schwartz wrote praising
Android was not official company policy.
Google's attorney Robert Van Nest then asked McNealy if it
was true that he was friends with Oracle co-founder and CEO
Larry Ellison.
Asked whether he once said the airport in San Jose,
California should be renamed after Ellison, McNealy replied, "I
believe so because he's probably largest taxpayer in this
geography."
Oracle sued Google in August 2010, saying Google's Android
mobile operating system infringes on its intellectual property
rights to the Java programming language. Google says it does not
violate Oracle's patents and that Oracle cannot copyright
certain parts of Java, an "open-source," or publicly available,
software language.
The trial, expected to last at least eight weeks, has been
divided into three phases: copyright liability, patent claims,
and damages. The seven woman, five man jury is expected to begin
deliberating on Oracle's copyright claims next week.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Oracle America, Inc v. Google Inc, 10-3561.