The company logo is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Corp ORCL.O posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue as sales of new software licenses jumped and announced an extra $10 billion in share buybacks, in a report that came several days ahead of schedule.

Shares of Oracle rose 3 percent in extended trading.

Oracle on Monday posted a 1 percent gain in quarterly revenue to nearly $11 billion in the quarter. Wall Street had expected the company, which competes with SAP (SAPG.DE) and Salesforce.com (CRM.N) in providing software to corporations, to post revenue of $10.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

New software sales, an indicator of future performance, rose to $4 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.

"You had a beat on the top line, a beat on the bottom line, and a beat on licenses," said Pacific Crest Securities analyst Brendan Barnicle. "All in all, in a uncertain environment, that's a pretty good result."

Global technology companies like Oracle and International Business Machines (IBM.N) are bracing for a potential weakening in technology spending as the euro zone crisis deepens and U.S. job creation remains static.

It was not immediately clear why Oracle had decided to announce its fiscal fourth quarter earnings results on Monday, rather than as scheduled on Thursday. Some analysts speculated that unconfirmed rumors earlier on Monday that Oracle's head of U.S. sales was leaving the company may have been a factor.

"I'm wondering if that's why the pre-announced early, just to try to quell any speculation as to why that was occurring," said Oppenheimer & Co analyst Brian Schwartz.

Oracle's fourth-quarter results were better than expected, Schwartz said, though he noted that the company's forecast for the coming quarter, expected during a conference call with analysts later on Monday, will be the most important piece of information.

Net income gained 8 percent to $3.45 billion, or 69 cents per diluted share, in the quarter ended May, from $3.21 billion, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 82 cents a share, outperforming the 78 cents expected.

Revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa slid 7 percent to $3.3 billion in the quarter, reflecting tightening IT budgets as economic uncertainty swirls.

Oracle has been trying to turn around an ailing server hardware business inherited through its acquisition of Sun Microsystems, but that division remained a drag on the overall company. Hardware product sales dived 16 percent to $977 million, continuing to shrink.

The stock jumped to $27.90 from a close of $27.12 on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Edwin Chan; editing by Matthew Lewis and Richard Chang)