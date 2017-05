Thomas Kurian delivers a keynote speech at the All Things Oracle OpenWorld Summit in San Francisco, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova/Files

NEW YORK Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) has promoted executive Thomas Kurian to the role of president, overseeing the tech company's software development, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The elevation of Kurian comes almost four months after Larry Ellison, longtime chief executive officer of Oracle, took on the role of executive chairman, handing the CEO title to his lieutenants Safra Catz and Mark Hurd.

Forty-seven year old Kurian, who joined Oracle in 1996, was previously executive vice president in charge of product development. An Oracle spokeswoman declined comment.

