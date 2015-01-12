By Nadia Damouni
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 12 Every Tuesday and Wednesday at
around 2 pm, Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle Corp, gathers
his lieutenants in the board room on the top floor of the
software giant's headquarters in Redwood City, California to
hear engineers present new products and strategies.
Several people who have attended the meetings over the years
said all the top Oracle executives have assigned seats -
including Ellison himself, the two co-CEOs Safra Catz and Mark
Hurd, and Thomas Kurian, who was appointed president of software
development last week.
But sometimes during these meetings, which last several
hours, it is as if Ellison, 70, and Kurian, 47, are the only
ones in the room, the people said. Ellison turns to Kurian for a
second opinion and affirmation on product decisions,
conversations that one former Oracle executive described as
"rapid-fire exchanges".
"He always looks back at Thomas and says, 'Thomas what do
you think? Thomas let's do that.' It was something to watch
them," said the former executive.
Kurian's sway within Oracle, as evidenced by the dynamic in
these meetings as well as his growing responsibilities, has some
current and former company executives convinced that he will one
day succeed Ellison and run the technology company, which has a
market cap of about $190 billion.
Even after Ellison named Hurd and Catz as co-CEOs in
September, insiders said they believed Kurian was the man to
watch at Oracle. One senior Oracle executive said that after
Hurd and Catz were promoted, top executives worried about
keeping Kurian motivated and happy. He continued to report
directly to Ellison, now executive chairman of the board, along
with Hurd, Catz and two others.
"He has Larry's ear. He is his trusted soldier," said
another former Oracle executive.
Oracle declined to comment for this story or make Ellison
and Kurian available for interview.
OTHER INTERESTS
Ellison seems to be in no hurry to take a back seat. The
billionaire is currently very actively involved with the
company, and was even appointed Oracle's chief technology
officer in September, but he has in recent years spent an
increasing amount of time on other interests, including his
sailing team, and as he develops the Hawaiian island he largely
controls into an eco-tourism destination.
Appointing the co-CEOs helps him delegate administrative and
sales tasks that he has little interest in, the sources said.
The sources say that when Ellison does eventually hand over
the reins, he will want to entrust Oracle to someone who lives
and breathes technology, and Kurian is seen fitting that job
description best among the top executives.
Kurian has always kept his plans close to his chest, and
would often brush off rumors about succession with a smile, one
of the sources said.
He is already well compensated. For the last fiscal year,
Catz and Hurd made $37 million each. Kurian made $26.7 million,
mainly through stock option awards, regulatory filings show.
NO SMALL TALK
Outside technology circles and Oracle little is known about
Kurian. In interviews, current and former Oracle executives
provided insights into how the India-born engineer rose up the
ranks and what may have kept him back from getting the corner
office already.
They painted a picture of a smart technologist who
understands Oracle's products inside out, works long hours,
executes Ellison's vision and has such little patience for small
talk that some people think he is uncomfortable in one-on-one
conversations.
His biggest achievement so far is seen as building Oracle's
middleware business, the software plumbing that connects
different parts of a computer network - such as the link between
an operating system and applications used by businesses - into a
substantial enterprise.
He is also credited for overseeing Oracle's vast and still
rapidly evolving suite of products, from business software
applications to servers and databases. Now, Ellison has put him
in charge of the company's move to the cloud - the use of the
Internet to run applications or store data - where it lags
competitors. Success in the endeavor could give Kurian even more
influence at the company, said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR
Capital Markets, who says the executive is extremely well
regarded in technology circles.
At the same time, the sources said Kurian's management style
has sometimes turned people off.
People who have worked with him over the years said he does
not sufficiently delegate responsibility, which has increasingly
become a problem as his mandate has grown over the years.
Although his responsibilities have grown a lot, he still likes
to get involved in the minutia of various projects, these people
said.
A QUICK RISE
Kurian was born in the southern Indian state of Kerala and
was raised in Bangalore. He came to the United States
in 1986, and went to Princeton for graduate school in electrical
engineering.
He joined Oracle in 1996 after a brief stint as an
associate at McKinsey & Co, the management consultancy firm.
From there, Kurian quickly rose to become one of Ellison's
closest confidants. By the mid 2000s, Oracle was making a big
push to build middleware into its next billion-dollar business,
and Ellison picked Kurian to lead that effort.
By fiscal 2006, the business achieved its goal and Kurian
established himself as an executive to watch within Oracle, the
sources said.
His next project, however, was not that successful.
Oracle had made several multibillion-dollar acquisitions
over the same period, including human resource software maker
PeopleSoft and customer management applications maker Siebel,
and plugged those assets under its applications business. In
2007, Ellison put Kurian in charge of integrating these
different products.
But the project called Fusion, which cost billions of
dollars, was marred by a series of delays, the sources said. And
by the time Oracle was able to get its Fusion applications
available to customers in 2011, the software world had started
moving onto the cloud. Vendors such as Workday
and Salesforce.com, for example, started taking market share
from Oracle and other tech giants in human resource and customer
relationship management applications.
Kurian's new responsibilities for Oracle's cloud business
will put him in a position to even that score.
(Reporting By Nadia Damouni; Editing by Martin Howell)