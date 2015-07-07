The Oracle logo is seen on its campus in Redwood City, California June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) said its copyright infringement lawsuit against software support services company Rimini Street Inc and the smaller rival's Chief Executive Seth Ravin would go to trial in September.

Oracle said on Tuesday that it was seeking more than $200 million in damages and an injunction on Rimini's current business model.

Oracle had sued Rimini and Ravin in 2010, alleging copyright infringement, computer fraud and related business torts.

A federal judge confirmed the lawsuit for trial on July 1, Oracle said.

The lawsuit alleged that privately held Rimini Street stole copyrighted material using the online access codes of Oracle customers.

The U.S. District Court in Las Vegas dismissed in August last year Rimini's counterclaims against Oracle alleging "defamation and unfair competition."

