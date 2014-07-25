BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 25 European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Aug. 29 whether to clear world No. 2 software maker Oracle Corp's $5.3 billion bid for Micros Systems, the European Commission said on Friday.
The deal, Oracle's biggest in five years, is in line with Oracle's strategy to boost its fast-expanding cloud business. Micros makes point-of-sale hardware and software for restaurants and hotels.
The Commission can now either clear the deal unconditionally or demand concessions to resolve competition issues. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.