Boeing resumes 737 MAX flights
May 12 Boeing Co said on Friday it had resumed some 737 MAX flight activities and that regulatory agencies supported the action.
June 18 Oracle Corp named David Donatelli as executive vice president of its converged infrastructure business, which includes engineered systems, servers, storage and networking products.
Donatelli joins from Hewlett-Packard Co where he was executive vice president and general manager of the enterprise group. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 12 Canada's Liberal government has introduced legislation for a moratorium on oil tanker traffic along the northern coast of the British Columbia province, the country's transport department said on Friday, delivering on an election promise.