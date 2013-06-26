SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 Software companies Oracle
and NetSuite announced an alliance to deliver
cloud-based services to mid-size business customers, the third
tie-up unveiled this week by Oracle as it pushes further into
services delivered over the Internet.
The agreement will focus on software for enterprise resource
planning and human resources and will be aimed at mid-size
companies, Oracle and NetSuite said.
NetSuite, in which Oracle Chief Executive Larry Ellison is a
major shareholder, makes web-based software for small and
mid-size businesses to manage their networks and
customer-relationship management tools.
The partnership with NetSuite follows Oracle agreements
announced earlier this week with cloud-computing leader
Salesforce.com and top software maker Microsoft
.