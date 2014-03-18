SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) on Tuesday said new software sales and Internet-based software subscriptions in its fiscal third quarter rose 4 percent from a year earlier.

The software maker had forecast that new software sales and subscriptions would be up between 2 percent and 12 percent in its third quarter, which ended in February. Investors scrutinize new software sales because they generate high-margin, long-term maintenance contracts and are an important indicator of future profit.

