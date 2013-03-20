SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 Oracle Corp on Wednesday posted a 2 percent drop in new software sales and Internet-based software subscriptions to $2.3 billion in its fiscal third quarter, below its own forecasts.

The world's No. 3 software maker had forecast a 3 to 13 percent jump in new software license and cloud subscription revenue. Investors scrutinize new software sales because they generate high-margin, long-term maintenance contracts and are an important barometer of future profit.