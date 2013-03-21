* Shares dive 8 pct
* Oracle blames new sales people for missing targets
* Macroeconomic forces not a factor - CFO
(Adds details on server rollout)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 Oracle Corp
blamed its rapidly expanding salesforce for a severe miss in
third-quarter software sales and warned that its ailing hardware
business will lose more ground this quarter, driving its shares
8 percent lower on Wednesday.
The world's No. 3 software maker projected a 1 to 11 percent
rise in new software licenses and Internet-based subscriptions
in the May quarter - an indicator of future performance. But
investors focused on a 2 percent slip in the February quarter
that badly missed Wall Street's targets.
Oracle's February quarter revenue miss was its worst since
the November quarter of 2011.
"What we really saw was the lack of urgency we sometimes see
in the sales force, as Q3 deals fall into Q4," Chief Financial
Officer Safra Catz told analysts on a conference call.
"Since we've been adding literally thousands of new sales
reps around the world, the problem was largely sales execution,
especially with the new reps as they ran out of runway in Q3."
Wall Street remains concerned about tepid spending by
governments and corporations in an uncertain global environment,
but Catz dismissed those fears.
Oracle is also struggling with its hardware division and
facing greater competition in cloud or Internet-based software
from the likes of International Business Machines Corp
and SAP AG and nimbler rivals like Salesforce Inc
and Workday Inc.
Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz said Oracle's May-quarter
software sales projection was in line with expectations.
"That's probably a little hint that they've gotten off to a
good start in Q4, that some of those deals that slipped in Q3
likely closed in Q4," Schwartz said.
WHITHER HARDWARE
Some investors still worry that governments and corporations
around the globe may postpone spending on technology projects
because of uncertainty over the economy, particularly in Europe.
"Business sentiment and confidence is way down. People are
more cautious right now in business than they are in the stock
market. That's how we get very high valuation multiples on
stocks, but businesses are pulling back," said Richard Williams,
an analyst at Cross Research.
Revenue from Oracle's hardware division, which it acquired
through the $5.6 billion purchase of Sun Microsystems in 2010,
fell to $671 million from $869 million in the year-ago quarter.
The division's revenue has fallen every quarter since it
closed the Sun deal and Chief Executive Larry Ellison had said
in December he expected hardware systems revenue to start
growing in the fiscal fourth quarter.
Oracle projected its hardware product revenue for the
current quarter would fall between 12 and 22 percent.
"There are areas that continue to be in transition, like the
hardware business and the overall move to the cloud," said FBR
Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives. "They obviously hit a speed
bump but the company is cautiously optimistic."
Oracle posted a 2 percent drop in new software sales and
Internet-based software subscriptions to $2.3 billion in its
fiscal third quarter. Investors scrutinize new software sales
because they generate high-margin, long-term maintenance
contracts and are an important barometer of future profit.
"It doesn't help that the sequester deadline is on the last
day of our quarter, and so that has a little bit of an impact
here in North America, but not necessarily anywhere else," Catz
said. "The economy has been as it is in Europe for a while."
Oracle's revenue miss - about 4.4 percent below the average
forecast - was its worst since the November quarter of 2011,
when it fell short of target by 4.5 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Next week, Oracle will start deliveries of its latest
generation of servers, built with a record-breaking
microprocessor, Ellison said.
Overall, Oracle's revenue dipped 1 percent to $9 billion,
missing the $9.382 billion analysts had expected on average
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
GAAP net profit was unchanged at $2.5 billion. GAAP earnings
per share were 52 cents, up 6 percent from the year-ago period.
Its adjusted earnings per share were 65 cents, shy of 66 cents
expected by analysts.
Shares in the software company fell 8 percent to $32.95
after hours, from a close of $35.765 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)