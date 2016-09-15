BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
Sept 15 Oracle Corp reported a 1.7 percent rise in revenue as the business software maker benefits from its focus on cloud-based products.
The company's net income rose to $1.83 billion, or 43 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31 from $1.75 billion, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $8.6 billion from $8.45 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qjNDDa Further company coverage: