Sept 15 Oracle Corp reported a 1.7 percent rise in revenue as the business software maker benefits from its focus on cloud-based products.

The company's net income rose to $1.83 billion, or 43 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31 from $1.75 billion, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $8.6 billion from $8.45 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)