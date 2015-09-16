BRIEF-Ex-AIG CEO plans to appeal ruling over insurer's bailout to US Supreme Court
May 9 - LAWYER FOR FORMER AIG CEO MAURICE "HANK" GREENBERG SAYS HE PLANS TO ASK U.S. SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW FEDERAL CIRCUIT DECISION OVER AIG BAILOUT
Sept 16 Oracle Corp's quarterly sales fell a bigger-than-expected 1.7 percent, hurt by a strong dollar and as the rapid shift by customers to lower-margin cloud-based software failed to make up for waning sales of traditional packaged software.
The company's revenue declined to $8.45 billion in the first quarter ended Aug. 31 from $8.60 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $8.53 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oracle's net income fell to $1.75 billion, or 40 cents per share, from $2.18 billion, or 48 cents per share. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* CBS Corporation and CBS affiliate board announce new wide-ranging agreement