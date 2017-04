SAN FRANCISCO, March 18 Oracle Corp : * CFO says sees Q4 new software and subscription revenue growth expected to

range between flat and 10 percent in constant currency * CFO says Q4 hardware product revenue growth expected to range between flat

and 10 percent in constant currency * CFO expects Q4 non-GAAP EPS to range between 92 cents and 99 cents * CFO says expects Q4 total revenue to grow between 3 percent and 7 percent in

constant dollars