SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Oracle Corp Chief Executive Larry Ellison and Salesforce.com head Marc Benioff publicly ended one of Silicon Valley's most bitter feuds on Thursday as they talked up a major alliance aimed at selling more Internet-based software.

In a conference call with analysts and reporters to outline their new agreement, Ellison and Benioff repeatedly thanked each other and complemented the success of each other's company, which in the past they had criticized.

"By doing joint development and using each other's technologies, we are going to ensure our applications work perfectly together when first implemented, absolutely seamlessly, and continue to work when we upgrade to each and every release," Benioff said.

Ellison said he was committed to work with Salesforce.com.

"Salesforce is a big company now. Companies expect us to work together professionally toward the benefit of those customers," Ellison said.