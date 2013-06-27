By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Oracle Corp
Chief Executive Larry Ellison and Salesforce.com CEO
Marc Benioff publicly ended one of Silicon Valley's most bitter
feuds on Thursday as they leapt into a major alliance aimed at
selling more Internet-based software.
On a conference call to outline their new pact, the moguls,
who in the past had been harsh critics of each other's
businesses, said they plan to collaborate in the fast-growing
area of cloud computing.
Their comments were a far cry from two years ago, when
Ellison called Salesforce.com the "roach motel" of
cloud-computing and Benioff ridiculed Oracle for selling "false
cloud" products.
"Larry and I have worked together for, I think, 27 years
since I first started at Oracle," Benioff told analysts and
reporters.
Once a protege of Ellison, Benioff left an executive post at
Oracle in 1999 to found Salesforce, one of the first companies
to sell business software services over the Web.
"Hopefully it will be the end to us getting a little too
revved up at times, but the vast majority of those 27 years have
been epic," Benioff said.
Ellison said they would "try to continue to be entertaining
while making sure that the entertainment never distracts from
our commitment to working together."
Oracle is the world's No. 3 software maker but it has fallen
behind emerging players like Salesforce.com in providing
Web-based software, or cloud computing, a fast-growing trend
that Ellison had been slow to tap into.
Ellison and Benioff's reconciliation is the latest example
of how technology alliances can quickly shift as businesses
evolve, turning friends into foes, and vice versa.
"By Larry and I coming together, a door has opened that lets
us go through into the future, and we're not going to be held
back by how the industry was," Benioff said.
In the new partnership, which was announced earlier this
week, Oracle will integrate some of its cloud-based software
programs with Salesforce products. Salesforce will also expand
its own use of Oracle products and standardize Oracle products
with its own offerings.
Their cooperation should help the two companies sell more
cloud-based software.
Benioff formed Salesforce with the blessing of his former
boss, who contributed $2 million in seed money. But they quickly
became rivals after Oracle started selling software that
competed with Salesforce products, and Benioff fired Ellison
from his board of directors.
Oracle and longtime rival Microsoft Corp have also
cozied up to each other, saying this week they would support
each other's cloud platforms and increase sales opportunities.
On Wednesday, Oracle announced a tie-up with
cloud-company NetSuite, which is partly owned by Ellison.