Aug 2 Business software maker SAP
agreed to pay rival Oracle Corp $306 million in damages
over copyright infringement allegations against a SAP unit,
avoiding a new trial.
The proposed agreement requires court approval, and would
clear the way for Oracle to ask the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals to restore a $1.3 billion jury award in this case,
according to a joint filing with a federal court in Oakland,
California on Thursday.
The companies agreed to the $306 million "to save the time
and expense of this new trial, and to expedite the resolution of
the appeal," lawyers for Oracle and SAP said in the filing.
A Northern California jury determined in 2010 that Oracle
should be paid $1.3 billion over accusations SAP subsidiary
TomorrowNow wrongfully downloaded millions of Oracle files.
However, U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton last year
discarded the jury verdict and said Oracle could accept a $272
million award, or opt for a new trial against SAP.
The proposed agreement also confirms that Oracle should
recover $120 million for legal bills, a sum that has already
been paid.
"SAP believes this case has gone on long enough," a
spokesman said in an email.
"Although we believe that $306 million is more than the
appropriate damages amount, we agreed to this in an effort to
bring this case to a reasonable resolution," he added.
The case is Oracle USA Inc et al v. SAP AG et al, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of California, No. 07-01658