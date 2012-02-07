By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 6 Oracle Corp
rejected a potential $272 million award against SAP AG
over copyright infringement allegations, instead opting for a
new trial after a U.S. judge had slashed over $1 billion from a
previous verdict.
In a court filing on Monday, Oracle said a new trial would
be the only way to "vindicate the verdict of the jury."
SAP spokesman James Dever said SAP will continue to work to
bring the case to a "fair and reasonable" end.
"We are disappointed that Oracle has passed up yet another
opportunity to resolve this case," Dever said on Monday.
An Oracle spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
A Northern California jury had determined that Oracle should
be paid $1.3 billion over accusations SAP subsidiary TomorrowNow
wrongfully downloaded millions of Oracle files. The 2010 trial
captivated Silicon Valley and included testimony from such top
Oracle executives as billionaire CEO Larry Ellison and President
Safra Catz.
However, U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton last year
found that Oracle had proven actual damages of only $272
million. Hamilton said Oracle could accept a $272 million award,
or opt for a new trial against SAP.
In the filing on Monday, Oracle said it had "no choice" but
to seek a new trial. Accepting the $272 million award would risk
waiving its right to appeal Hamilton's post trial ruling, Oracle
said.
TomorrowNow pleaded guilty to 12 criminal counts in
September, and agreed to pay a $20 million fine. Under that
deal, U.S. prosecutors agreed they would not charge SAP with any
criminal wrongdoing.
The civil case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Oracle USA, Inc., et al. v. SAP AG, et al,
07-1658.