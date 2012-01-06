Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
Software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Corp ORCL.O can't appeal an order slashing its $1.3 billion copyright infringement verdict against SAP AG (SAPG.DE) until it decides whether it will reject a lower damages award, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.
A Northern California jury determined that Oracle should be paid $1.3 billion over accusations SAP subsidiary TomorrowNow wrongfully downloaded millions of Oracle files.
However, U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton last year found that Oracle had proven actual damages of only $272 million. Hamilton said Oracle could accept a $272 million award or opt for a new trial against SAP.
Oracle sought to immediately appeal Hamilton's order, but Hamilton in an order on Friday denied the request.
If Oracle rejects the $272 million award, Oracle could proceed with a new trial against SAP, and then appeal after that, she ruled.
(Reporting by Dan Levine, editing by Mark Porter)
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to decide whether a federal administrative process frequently used by technology companies to ward off patent infringement lawsuits violates the constitutional rights of patent owners.