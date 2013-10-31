By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 31 A majority of shareholders
opposed Oracle Corp Chief Executive Larry Ellison's pay
in a non-binding vote on Thursday following complaints that the
world's third-richest man makes too much as his company
struggles against smaller rivals.
The vote against Oracle's executive compensation policy adds
to a similar defeat at last year's meeting, and while it
requires no changes from the company, it underscores concern
among shareholders about high pay in the face of lackluster
financial performance.
Challenges to the 69-year old Ellison's pay package come as
the world's No. 2 software maker, which he co-founded four
decades ago, tries to fend off smaller, aggressive companies
offering software and Internet-based products at prices that
often undercut Oracle. Ellison owns about 25 percent of Oracle.
A majority of shareholders voted in support of Oracle's
directors, including those on the board's compensation committee
- Bruce Chizen, George Conrades and Naomi Seligman. That vote
was also non-binding.
In an initial tally, more than 1 billion votes were cast in
favor of Oracle's executive compensation and more than 2 billion
were against. Oracle said figures for the votes on board members
were not yet available.
Major investment advisory groups like CtW Investment Group,
which advises union pension funds, had urged shareholders to
vote against Oracle's executive pay and the directors on the
compensation committee.
CtW estimated that excluding Ellison's shares, close to 85
percent of voted shares were against Oracle's executive pay.
"The ball's in their court," said CtW analyst Michael
Pryce-Jones. "They've had two consecutive years of defeats on
say-on-pay and so far they've shown an absolute disregard for
investor concerns on the issue."
Ellison gave up an annual cash bonus of $1.2 million for
fiscal 2013, which ended in May, after Oracle missed growth
targets and his annual salary is a token $1. But he took home
stock options value at about $77 million.
Oracle's revenue failed to grow in fiscal 2013 and its net
profit grew 3.5 percent during that time. During that 12-month
period, Oracle's stock rose 27.5 percent, compared to a 24
percent increase in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.
Last year, Oracle's pay for top executives won support from
just 41 percent of votes cast.
Oracle said its executive compensation is aimed at driving
financial performance and the company's long-term stock price.
"Our existing executive compensation program achieves an
appropriate balance between encouraging our senior executives to
take actions that are consistent with our business strategy ...
and discouraging executives from taking inappropriate or
unnecessary risks," Chairman Jeffrey Henley said after the vote.
CtW has complained that Oracle's executive pay far exceeds
technology peers like International Business Machines Corp
and Cisco Systems Inc.
Institutional Shareholder Services, the largest advisor for
institutional investors, had also recommended a vote against the
company's executive pay and eight of Oracle's 11 board members,
saying board members failed to effectively oversee management in
areas like executive pay.
Rival proxy advisor Glass, Lewis & Co has also recommended
votes "against" Oracle's executive pay and "withhold" votes
against five directors.
Over the past 12 months, Oracle's stock has gained 9 percent
compared to the S&P 500's rise of 25 percent.
On Thursday, Oracle's stock was up 0.45 percent at $33.68.