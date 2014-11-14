Nov 14 Orad Hi-tec Systems Ltd :
* Raises revenue and earnings guidance after good third
quarter of 2014
* Says FY revenue guidance for 2014 raised to $40-41
million; target operating profit margin of 8-10 pct
* Revenue after nine months in 2014 totalled $30.0 million,
up from $23.1 million in prior-year period
* 9-month net profit was $2.3 million after a net loss of
$2.1 million after nine months of 2013
* Q3 net profit of $0.8 million also was a marked
improvement on net profit of $0.2 million recorded in Q3 of 2013
* Says at $10.5 million, Orad posted highest quarterly
revenue in its history; figure represents a 20 percent increase
compared to previous year's figure of $8.7 million
