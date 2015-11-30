JERUSALEM Nov 30 Israeli drug developer Oramed
Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it signed a licensing
and investment deal worth over $50 million with China's Hefei
Life Science & Technology Park Investments and Development Co.
Under the deal, Hefei - partly owned by Sinopharm Group
- gets exclusive rights to market Oramed's oral
insulin capsule in China, Hong Kong and Macau.
It will pay Oramed $11 million plus $27 million upon
achieving certain milestones as well as a 10 percent royalty on
net sales of the related commercialised products.
Oramed will issue to Hefei 1.155 million restricted shares
at $10.39 per share for $12 million.
Oramed Chief Executive Nadav Kidron noted that China
recently became the country with the largest number of diabetics
in the world.
He said the payments, royalties and investments "will have a
very significant impact on Oramed's future revenues and
earnings" once the insulin capsule is approved in China.
Last month, Oramed said the drug met its main goals in a
U.S. mid-stage trial of patients with Type 1 diabetes.
