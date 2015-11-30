JERUSALEM Nov 30 Israeli drug developer Oramed Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it signed a licensing and investment deal worth over $50 million with China's Hefei Life Science & Technology Park Investments and Development Co.

Under the deal, Hefei - partly owned by Sinopharm Group - gets exclusive rights to market Oramed's oral insulin capsule in China, Hong Kong and Macau.

It will pay Oramed $11 million plus $27 million upon achieving certain milestones as well as a 10 percent royalty on net sales of the related commercialised products.

Oramed will issue to Hefei 1.155 million restricted shares at $10.39 per share for $12 million.

Oramed Chief Executive Nadav Kidron noted that China recently became the country with the largest number of diabetics in the world.

He said the payments, royalties and investments "will have a very significant impact on Oramed's future revenues and earnings" once the insulin capsule is approved in China.

Last month, Oramed said the drug met its main goals in a U.S. mid-stage trial of patients with Type 1 diabetes. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)