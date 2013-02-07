JERUSALEM Feb 7 Oramed, an Israeli developer of oral drug delivery systems, said it will list its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market starting on Monday in a bid to boost its investor base.

Oramed, which is developing an oral insulin capsule, said on Thursday it will trade under the symbol ORMP. Its shares currently trade over the counter.

"Oramed is ready to begin trading on a higher profile exchange like Nasdaq," Nadav Kidron, Oramed's chief executive, said. "Listing on Nasdaq should enable us to broaden our investor reach and increase visibility and liquidity of our share."