PARIS, March 17 French telecoms operator Orange's new online banking service will go online in mid-May, the chief executive of partner Groupama said on Friday.

Orange Bank, created following Orange's acquisition of a 65 percent stake in Groupama Banque, will be launched on the telecom operator's networks, the insurer's Chief Executive Thierry Martel said during a press conference. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Laurence Frost)