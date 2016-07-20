German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
BRUSSELS, July 20 Belgian telecoms group Orange Belgium on Wednesday reported second-quarter core profit that beat analysts' expectations, as it moved more clients to a monthly contract, and said it was a appointing a new chief executive to replace Jean-Marc Harion, leaving to head up its French parent firm Orange's operations in Egypt.
* Core profit in the second quarter was 91.7 million euros ($101.00 million), above a Reuters consensus of 72.5 million.
* Orange Belgium upgraded its outlook for restated core profit (EBITDA) in 2016 to a range of 285-305 million euros from a range of 270-290 million euros given in April, excluding certain costs.
* The company said its CEO Harion will be replaced by Michael Trabbia, who joined Orange in 2011.
* Orange Belgium had 2.330 million customers on a monthly contract in the second quarter, compared with 2.311 million at the end of the first. Prepaid customers fell to 796,100 from 820,700 in the previous quarter. ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.