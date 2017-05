A worker cleans a logo of Bharti Airtel at its zonal office building in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

PARIS French telecoms group Orange said on Monday it had entered an exclusive agreement with Bharti Airtel about buying the Indian group's subsidiaries in four African countries.

Orange said that the agreement covered Bharti Airtel's subsidiaries in Burkina Faso, Chad, Congo Brazzaville and Sierra Leone.

"There is no certainty of any binding agreement as a result of these discussions," Orange said in a statement.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)