PARIS, June 12 Orange Deputy Chief
Executive Pierre Louette on Thursday said no deal term sheet or
agreement existed with Bouygues over the sale of
France's third-largest mobile operator to its biggest player.
The two companies have explored a tie-up in recent weeks but
talks have not been successful to date. Both sides on Thursday
did not rule out talks could restart at some point.
Speaking at Les Echos telecom conference, Louette said
Orange must take into account the remedies that competition
regulators would impose and whether they would sap the economic
interest of a deal.
"Today there have been no discussions that have led to
agreeing on a term sheet or deal structure," Louette told the
conference.
"Orange would do nothing that would not rebuild value and
create margin for us relatively quickly," he said.
Louette also holds the title of general secretary of Orange.
Third-placed Bouygues on Wednesday said that tie-up talks
with Orange and low-cost player Iliad had not yet
succeeded and that it was preparing to chart a solo course.
Bouygues Telecom, which has been hard hit by the arrival of
Iliad to the mobile arena since January 2012, plans to cut 1,516
jobs or 17 percent of its staff to reduce costs to ensure its
survival.
In midday trading, Iliad shares were up 7 pct, Bouygues more
than 4 percent and Orange relatively flat.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic, editing by
Astrid Wendlandt)