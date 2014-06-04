* Talks at early stage, Orange has not decided on bid
* Third-place Bouygues Tel struggling amid mobile price war
* Telecoms sector awaits EU ruling on Germany deal
By Sophie Sassard and Leila Abboud
LONDON/PARIS, June 4 French telecoms firm Orange
has hired investment banks Lazard and Credit Suisse to
assess a potential purchase of rival Bouygues Telecom,
a deal that could top 6 billion euros ($8.2 billion), two people
close to the situation said.
Market leader Orange has not yet made a firm decision to go
ahead with a bid for No.3 operator Bouygues Telecom and
discussions that began roughly six weeks ago could still end
without a deal, said one of the people.
Orange was encouraged by preliminary talks with Europe's
antitrust watchdog last month that a deal would be possible with
acceptable conditions, said a third person briefed on the
situation but not directly involved.
However, Orange plans to wait for the watchdog's ruling on
Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica's acquisition of KPN's
E-Plus in Germany, to have a clearer picture of what it
might have to do to ease regulators' concerns about a reduction
in competition. The ruling is expected by July 10.
Bouygues, which is being advised by Rothschild, has become a
takeover target after it was beaten by cable operator
Numericable in a bidding war for French No.2 carrier
SFR in March.
Low-cost player Iliad - whose arrival to the mobile
arena in January 2012 sparked the price war now driving the
pressure to consolidate - could also be interested in Bouygues.
The French state, which owns 27 percent of Orange, is
pushing for a return to three mobile players in the hope of
calming what Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg has called
"destructive competition". He is worried operators will not
invest enough in fast broadband networks key to the economy, and
about job cuts in the sector.
Although backed by the French government, an Orange-Bouygues
tie-up would face several obstacles. It would be scrutinised by
European competition regulators because the new group would hold
49 percent of mobile and 48 percent of broadband subscribers.
To win them over, Orange would have to dispose of some
customers, sell mobile frequencies and most of Bouygues' network
to Iliad, but it does not see such remedies as deal-breakers,
said one of the people with direct knowledge of the matter.
"There are remedies; this is not going to prevent the deal
from happening", the person said.
If the deal goes ahead, Orange would be the first former
state-owned telecom monopoly in Europe to consolidate its
domestic market.
Orange has said previously it was "exploring opportunities"
and favoured consolidation. A spokeswoman for Lazard
declined to comment, as did a spokesman for Credit Suisse
in Paris.
NETWORK SHARING
Orange also wants to get Bouygues out of a mobile network
sharing deal it signed with SFR in February since that accord
would reduce the cost savings it could reap from the
acquisition, said a person close to the company.
Orange filed a complaint in April to France's Competition
Authority about the network-sharing deal, which regulators are
now examining. Orange wants to delay, modify or even annul the
accord and clear the way for its dealmaking, added the person.
SFR says the network-sharing accord does not hurt
competition, and that Bouygues cannot get out of it since no
provision exists in the contract to allows its resolution if one
of the parties is taken over.
A Bouygues Telecom spokesman on Tuesday said it continued to
work with SFR on the implementation of the network sharing and
no talks were underway to end it.
Because of its smaller size, Bouygues has been hardest hit
by Iliad's "Free Mobile" service. Its mobile market share
declined by three percentage points and its operating margin
fell to 15 percent in the first quarter from 22 percent in the
same period in 2011, according to Berenberg analysts.
The firm said in May it would cut an additional 300 million
euros in annual costs by 2016, partly through job losses, as it
seeks to ensure its stand-alone future.
Mobile prices in France fell 27 percent last year and 11
percent in 2012, according to the telecoms regulator.
"Bouygues Telecom needs help," the Berenberg analysts wrote
last month. "The company is under pressure and needs to
materially reduce its cost base and cut its labour costs."
The analysts put a 50 percent probability on Orange or Iliad
buying Bouygues Telecom.
($1 = 0.7342 Euros)
