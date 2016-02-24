PARIS Feb 24 Bouygues is still
seeking a stake of about 15 percent in Orange after
tie-up, a spokesman said on Wednesday, clarifying an earlier
statement from the company's chief executive officer.
Martin Bouygues told a news conference earlier in the day
that a 10 to 15 percent stake in Orange after the tie-up of the
two French operators would be fine.
The company's spokesman Pierre Auberger said Bouygues the 10
to 15 percent stake mentioned by the CEO was not after the final
deal but in reference to the part that would be paid through a
capital increase by Orange in order to limit the dilution of the
government's share in the company.
Orange has been in talks since early January to buy Bouygues
Telecom for about 10 billion euros ($11 bln) in cash and shares
in a deal that would make Bouygues the biggest shareholder in
Orange after the French government.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Bate Felix; editing
by Michel Rose)