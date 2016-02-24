BARCELONA Feb 24 Orange's credit
rating is unlikely to be impacted by the potential acquisition
of Bouygues Telecom, Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez
said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.
"It will depend on the terms of the transaction, but it's
unlikely," Fernandez said in the Orange stand at the annual
Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona. "We have a very strong
balance sheet," he added.
The leading French telecoms operator holds an
investment-grade rating with all three major credit rating
companies. Its grade is Baa1 at Moody's, BBB+ at Standard &
Poor's and Fitch Ratings.
Orange resumed talks in January to buy Bouygues' telecoms
unit in a complex 10 billion-euro transaction that would cut the
number of French telecoms operators to three and make Bouygues
one of Orange's two main shareholders after the French state.
Orange is holding parallel talks with Numericable-SFR
and Iliad, as any deal would require selling
Bouygues Telecom's assets to rivals to ease competition
concerns.
Echoing comments made by Bouygues's chief executive officer
Martin Bouygues on Wednesday, Fernandez said the talks must
reach a conclusion, either positive or negative, in March.
"The month of March will be key," Fernandez said. "It's in
everyone's best interest that talks don't go on indefinitely."
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Michel Rose)