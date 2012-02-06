(Adds quote from Agriculture Ministry)
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazil's orange juice
industry removed carbendazim from its list of recommended
fungicides for producers, after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration blocked the entry of several shipments of juice
that tested positive for it.
In a sign that the world's largest orange juice industry was
adjusting to accommodate a recent FDA rejection of carbendazim,
the industry-funded citrus research foundation Fundecitrus,
which provides technical support for Brazilian growers, struck
the chemical from its list of recommended crop treatments.
"The list doesn't have the force of law. That would need to
come from a ban of carbendazim from the Agriculture Department
of Sao Paulo (state) or from the Agriculture Ministry," Michele
Carvalho, spokeswoman for Fundecitrus, said.
U.S. inspectors blocked another 20 shipments of orange juice
last week from entering the country because they contained
traces of the banned fungicide. Eleven of those
shipments were from Brazil.
"For the moment there is nothing like this (a ban of
carbendazim) being considered in any way. There is no plan to
prohibit it," a representative at the agriculture ministry said.
Carvalho said producers pay attention to Fundecitrus' list
and are expected to follow its recommendations as they are aware
of the recent problems of Brazilian juice entering the United
States.
She did not say whether the local crushing
industry would refuse third party orange fruit that tested
positive for the chemical.
Brazil's orange juice industry is dominated by three or four
companies, which rely on independent growers for about two
thirds of their fruit.
Brazil's Rural Society, a leading local farm lobby group,
said on Monday, "Immediately suspend the use of Carbendazim!" in
an email circulated to its members and the citrus industry.
"It should be emphasized that, although the application of
the referred products (carbendazim and thiophanate-methyl) are
permitted by Brazilian regulations, a ban on their use in
orchards is crucial at this time," the Rural Society said.
Futures prices for frozen concentrated orange juice
have seesawed over uncertainty surrounding the possibility that
the FDA would ban Brazilian orange juice.
Brazil is the premiere FCOJ exporter and the United States
is the largest importer. Brazilian juice accounts for one-tenth
of U.S. consumption.
FDA said there was no change in its standard for residues in
orange juice. It bars entry of shipments with 10 parts per
billion or higher of carbendazim.
