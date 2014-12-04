PARIS Dec 4 Orange Chief Executive
Stephane Richard said on Thursday he expected BT Group to
decide before Christmas on whether to bid for Britain's largest
mobile operator EE or number two 02.
"BT has its own calendar," Richard said, speaking at a
conference on France's economy and business climate. "You should
know more a few days before Christmas."
EE is jointly owned by Orange and Deutsche Telekom
, while 02 is owned by Telefonica.
Richard added that he was confident of a favorable outcome
to the review by competition regulators of Orange's acquisition
or Spanish broadband provider Jazztel, despite it going
into an in-depth review in Brussels.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Leila Abboud;
Editing by Natalie Huet)