PARIS, June 19 French telecoms firm Orange
said on Monday it was reducing its stake in Britain's
BT Group to about 2.66 percent from 4 percent, and could
cut it further to as little as 1.33 percent.
Orange said in a statement it had launched the sale of about
133 million shares of BT, representing around 1.33 percent of
the group, via a private placement. BT would buy up to 200
million pounds ($255 million) in the placement, it said.
The French group also launched an offering of four-year
maturity bonds exchangeable into BT shares for 520 million
pounds, reflecting a premium in the range of 35 to 40 percent
above the share price set via the initial private placement.
($1 = 0.7847 pounds)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Edmund Blair)