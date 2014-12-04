(Adds details, background; refiled to correct punctuation)
PARIS Dec 4 Orange Chief Executive
Stephane Richard said on Thursday he expected BT Group to
decide before Christmas on whether to bid for the UK's largest
mobile network operator, EE, or its smaller rival, Telefonica's
02.
"BT has its own calendar," Richard said, speaking at a
conference on France's economy and business climate. "You should
know more a few days before Christmas."
EE's owners, Orange and Deutsche Telekom,
confirmed last month that they were in talks with BT about a
possible sale, while BT is also talking to Spanish group
Telefonica about buying its UK mobile business, O2.
JAZZTEL
Richard also said on Thursday he was confident of a
favourable outcome to the review by competition regulators of
Orange's 3.4 billion-euro ($4.2 billion) deal to acquire Spanish
broadband provider Jazztel, even though it faces an
in-depth review in Brussels.
Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday that EU antitrust regulators were likely to expand
their scrutiny of the deal, stepping up pressure on the
companies to make concessions.
One source said the Commission was likely to announce the
opening of an in-depth investigation on Thursday and also reject
a request from the Spanish competition authority to handle the
case.
Richard said he had been "surprised" by the decision, noting
that the 7.2 billion-euro purchase of Spain's Ono by Vodafone in
March had been cleared without an in-depth probe. But he said he
thought it unlikely the commission would set terms tough enough
to derail his proposed deal.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Leila Abboud and
Andrew Callus; Editing by Natalie Huet, Greg Mahlich)