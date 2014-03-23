PARIS, March 23 Orange boss Stephane
Richard has said he should be given a second term as chief
executive of the state-backed telecom group despite an ongoing
investigation of his role as a government aide in a 2008
arbitration case in which the state awarded a large payout to
businessman Bernard Tapie.
Richard, who at the time of the arbitration was a senior
Finance Ministry official, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
The Orange board is expected to meet on March 26 to decide
if Richard will continue in his duties.
The French government, which owns 27 percent of the company,
Europe's fourth biggest telecom operator by sales, effectively
names the CEO of Orange and nominates three of its 15 directors.
"It is up to the board to decide ... I am clearly a
candidate for a renewal of my mandate because I believe I can be
useful to the company, and my motivation to serve the company is
greater than ever," Richard told the French daily Les Echos in
an interview.
"In fact, the question is: should we destabilise the group
at a time when the sector is in turmoil for reasons that have
nothing to do with Orange? The majority of the staff and of
shareholders would not understand it," he added.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Kevin Liffey)