PARIS, March 26 The board of France's
state-backed Orange on Wednesday voted to give its
chief executive, Stephane Richard, a second term, providing
continuity to the group at a time of tumult in its domestic
market and brewing consolidation in Europe.
The decision will have to be approved by shareholders at the
annual meeting on May 27, the company said in a statement.
The French government, which owns 27 percent of the company,
backed Richard to stay on despite an ongoing investigation of
his role as a government aide in a 2008 arbitration case in
which the state awarded a large payout to businessman Bernard
Tapie.
The state nominates three of Orange's 15 directors, and
effectively names the CEO.
